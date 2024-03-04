Iran’s Isfahan province exports USD1.322B worth of non-oil products in 11 months

(MENAFN) During the initial 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year spanning from March 21, 2023, to February 19, 2024, Isfahan province witnessed a substantial export of non-oil products, totaling USD1.322 billion, as revealed by the director-general of the province's Customs Department, Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh. The exported goods amounted to an impressive 2.115 million tons in weight.



Kouhestani-Pajouh elaborated on the diverse array of export items from Isfahan province, listing 759 types of goods. Notably, approximately 87 percent of the total export products comprised cast iron, iron, steel and its derivatives, petrochemical products, petroleum products, machine and handwoven carpets, dairy products, as well as copper and its artifacts. These products found their way to 92 countries worldwide, with major export destinations including Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Meanwhile, recent data reported by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar, shed light on Iran's overall foreign trade performance in the same 11-month period. The total value of Iran's foreign trade, encompassing oil and technical engineering services, amounted to USD138.8 billion, marking a 2.7 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.



Rezvanifar further delineated the specifics of Iran's non-oil exports, excluding electricity, crude oil, and techno-engineering services, which reached 124.7 million tons, valued at USD44.8 billion. Notably, this reflects an 11.42 percent surge in tonnage while witnessing an 8.87 percent decline in value compared to the previous year.

