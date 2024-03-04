Jordan's Exports In 2023: Shifting Trends In Key Industries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) - Ornaments, jewelry, and pharmaceutical preparations topped the list of the Kingdom's exports during 2023, while garments, phosphates, potash, and fertilizers declined.Based on foreign trade data released by the Department of Statistics, the growth in jewelry exports, pharmaceutical preparations, and other materials played a significant role in mitigating the overall decline in the total value of national exports last year.The Kingdom witnessed a notable increase in jewelry exports by 74.4 percent, pharmaceutical preparations by 19.6 percent, and other materials by 11.1 percent.The value of jewelry exports reached approximately JD825 million, compared to JD473 million in 2022. Similarly, the value of pharmaceutical preparations exports stood at around JD532 million, compared to JD445 million in 2022.Additionally, the value of other materials exports amounted to JD3.318 billion, compared to JD2.987 billion in 2022.Conversely, national exports of textiles and related accessories dipped 12.1 percent, fertilizers by 10.5 percent, raw potash by 38.3 percent, and phosphate by 20.7 percent.Statistical data indicated that the value of garment and related accessories exports in 2023 stood at approximately JD1.366 billion, reflecting a decrease from JD1.554 billion in 2022.Likewise, the value of fertilizer exports was around JD977 million in 2023, showing a decline from JD1.092 billion in 2022.The value of raw potash exports reached nearly JD651 million, compared to JD1.055 billion in 2022, while the value of phosphate exports amounted to around JD603 million, compared to JD760 million in 2022.Overall, the total value of national exports in 2023 experienced a marginal decline of 1.1 percent, reaching JD8.272 billion, compared to JD8.366 billion in 2022.