Jordan's Exports To EU Countries Drop By 6.4% In 2023

Amman, March 4 (Petra) - The value of Jordanian exports to European Union (EU) countries experienced a decline of 6.4 percent in 2023, amounting to JD409 million, compared to JD437 million in 2022.Based on data from the Department of Statistics (DoS), as reported by the News Agency (Petra), the value of the Kingdom's imports from EU countries also decreased by 7.1 percent in the past year, totaling JD2.797 billion, compared to JD3.011 billion in 2022.Consequently, the total trade volume between Jordan and the eurozone in 2023 reached approximately JD3.206 billion, in contrast to JD3.448 billion in 2022.Analyzing the statistics, the trade deficit of the Kingdom with EU countries stood at around JD2.388 billion for the year, compared to JD2.574 billion in 2022.The Netherlands emerged at the top of the list of European countries in terms of Jordanian exports to the EU during the past year, with exports valued at JD79 million.On the other hand, Romania ranked first among countries from which Jordan imports, with imports amounting to approximately JD259 million.