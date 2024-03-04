Israeli Occupation Troops Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 4 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation troops early on Monday shot dead a 16-year old Palestinian at Al-Amaari camp on the outskirts of Ramallah city, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The boy, Mustafa Abu Shalbak, was shot in the chest and neck when the occupation forces, firing live bullets, stormed into the shanty town and engaged in clashes with Palestinian activists.

In Nablus, the north of the West Bank, the occupation troops blew up an apartment flat belonging the martyr Muaz Al-Masri who was killed in May.

The occupation authorities accused Al-Masri of killing three settlers in Al-Aghwar.

The occupation forces have been carrying out recurring offensives on West Bank towns and regions, simultaneously with an ongoing wide-scale aggression on Gaza.

Nearly 480 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attacks on the West Bank, while more than 30,000 Gazans had met their fate due to the wide-scale Israeli attacks on Gaza, much of which had turned into heaps of rubble. (end)

