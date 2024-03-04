Candidacy Registration For Kuwaiti Parliamentary Elections Begins

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- The Department of Elections Affairs at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior started Monday receiving applications for the National Assembly elections for the 18th legislative term.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior announced it would commence receiving male and female candidates to parliament elections 2024 as of today (Monday), with the process lasting for 10 days until March 13.

Head of the Local Affairs Sector and Government Spokesman Amer Al-Ajmi stated on February 27 that the Kuwaiti Cabinet had approved a draft decree inviting voters to elect National Assembly (parliament) members on April 4, 2024

