Canada Expanding Russia Sanctions Over Navalny's Death

Canada has introduced new sanctions, targeting Russian nationals believed to be responsible for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and rights violations in Russia.

That's according to Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who spoke in Ottawa Sunday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Alongside our partners, Canada will maintain pressure on the Russian government to conduct a full and transparent inquiry into the death of Mr. Navalny. Today's measures are consistent with Canadian principles and values. This increased pressure on the Russian government sends a clear signal that human rights must be unequivocally respected,” said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

The ministry noted that the sanctions extend to six Russian senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial and correctional services who were involved in the violation of Navalny's human rights, his cruel punishment and, ultimately, death.

The designated individuals are now banned from entering Canada while all their assets in Canada's territory shall be frozen.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's penitentiary service reported on February 16 that Russia's opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who had been serving a prison sentence, died in Penal Colony 3 in Yamalo-Nenetsk Autonomous Region.