Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 177 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian military launched 177 strikes on six settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers hit Robotyne with aerial projectiles, launched 10 MLRS attacks at Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne with 33 drones,” he posted.

The territory of Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Robotyne, and other settlements on the front line came under 133 artillery attacks.

There were 11 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, the enemy has been shelling the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region 200-300 times a day for the past week.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA