Three Girl Students Attacked With Acid In K'taka College, Attacker Caught

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) In a shocking case, three college girls were attacked with acid in the campus corridor in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The attacker was caught by the people.

The incident was reported from the Government College in Kadaba near Mangaluru city.

The victims suffered serious injuries on the face and were rushed to the hospital. According to preliminary reports, the victims are all students of Second Year Pre-University College (Class 12).

The accused wearing a mask and hat, who had managed to enter the college campus, attacked the victims as they preparing to enter the examination hall.

As the victims shouted for help, other students and staff rushed to them.

The acid-attacker, who tried to escape from the spot, was caught by the public. Reports said that he was caught and handed over to the police.

The accused was identified as Abeen from Kerala.

An official statement is yet to be made by the police in this connection.

After coming to know about the incident, parents and other public gathered at the college premises and the hospital. The incident has raised a concern and created a panic situation in the communally sensitive region.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.