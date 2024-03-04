Lebanon Increases Allocation For Medical Sector Amid Preparations For Possible War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Lebanese news agency as part of FANA's medical affairs file



BEIRUT, March 4 (KUNA) -- Lebanese authorities have increased financial allocations for the medical sector and carried out preparations to cope with possible flare-up of a wide-scale war due to daily-armed clashes across the southern borders.

According to a report released by the official National News Agency, the ministry of health has taken strides in implementing projects, outlined in its plan, declared in January last year under the title, "the national health strategy .. Vision 2030." Concerned that the tit-for-tat military hostilities in the south might eventually snowball into a full-fledged war, the ministry of health has worked out an emergency plan, increasing readiness of the medical personnel, public hospitals and emergency medical centers.

Masterminding the efforts, Minister of Health Dr. Firas Al-Abyad has paid many visits to the hospitals and medical centers to ensure that that they are ready to provide instant care for the injured if the feared war breaks out.

For its turn, the Lebanese Parliament had declared increasing the funding for the ministry's budget to 10.42 percent of the state budget -- ten times more than the allotments in 2022. In the breakdown, sums specialized for combating caner amounts to 40 percent of the ministry's budget.

Minister Dr. Al-Abyad has voiced satisfaction at the steps that had been taken as well as toward the health strategy that aims at launching the national scheme for combating cancer, partly designed to enhance public awareness, ensure early diagnosis and increase the funds for patients' care.

The plan envisages a campaign against smoking, targeting students in particular, and prospected hike of taxes on cigarettes and alike products.

The Lebanese are on top among people of the region in smoking tobacco, with the proportion of the smokers standing at 70 percent and the country may become the number one in the globe in urinary bladder's tumors, largely linked to smoking.

The ministry scheme also envisions a program for psychological health, with efforts to upgrades cadres' skills in the field.

Moreover the plan aims at launching an "outlook for digital transformation" to pave the way for a national strategy to collect data and release scientific reports based on authentic and accurate information.

Among the goals is increasing number of the primary care centers to 300 all over the country, backing up public hospitals with new equipment, solar energy devices, fuel supplies in addition to establishing wards for chemotherapy, kidney dialysis, and executing programs to secure cancer medicines and back up the local medical industry that amounts to 65 percent of the local medical market.

"It is obvious that Lebanon is on the track toward a new health system however we need to take the decision in this regard," the minister of health stated, affirming that the financial crisis resulted in injustice with respect of the medical services.

Aware of the snags, the ministry of health has organized a series of workshops for promoting comprehensive health services, in light of other nations' experience.

Minister Dr. Al-Abyad has affirmed that the priority in the ministry's eyes is the patient. "We are standing on the side of the citizens namely the patients," he affirmed, vowing further relentless efforts to secure medical care and medicines justly to all people in need.

He hoped that the ministry would succeed in attaining such an objective without additional burdens on the ministry's budget and hindrances caused by mismanagement and corruption.

"Chances come amid the crises and the challenges are the gate into solutions," he said.

The plan at the health level comes amid an unprecedented financial-economic crisis marked with fall of the pound value vis a vis the US dollar -- USD is now trading nearly 90,000 pounds).

The pound's drastic loss of much of its value has affected all forms of life, fomented inflation and pushed many civil servants under the poverty level. (end) rk