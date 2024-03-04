S. Korea, US Begin Key Military Drill Amid N. Korea Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 4 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US kicked off a major combined military drill on Monday to reinforce deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats amid concern Pyongyang could use the maneuvers as a pretext for provocations, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The annual Freedom Shield exercise got under way for an 11-day run amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's continued saber-rattling, including artillery firings near the western sea border and a series of missile launches, the South Korean news agency said.

The springtime exercise marks the first one after Pyongyang, in November, scrapped a 2018 inter-Korean military accord designed to reduce tensions along the border, raising concerns of the North possibly staging provocative military demonstrations.

The South Korean and US militaries said the latest exercise is aimed at improving their combined defense posture, noting that it will focus on multi-domain operations by utilizing land, sea, air, cyber and space assets, and countering the North's nuclear operations.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, last week, that the exercise will simulate various scenarios and will include training on detecting and intercepting the North's cruise missiles.

Personnel from 12 member states of the UN Command, including Australia, Britain, the Philippines and Thailand, will join the exercise, the news agency said.

The UN Command is a key enforcer of the armistice that halted the fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. (end)

