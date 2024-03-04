WPL 2024: 'All Our Top Six Have Their Own Set Of Strengths', Says DC Skipper Meg Lanning

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) With Delhi Capitals moving to the top of WPL 2024 standings with a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, skipper Meg Lanning stated that all the top six batters, including herself, are backing their strength areas and playing as per it.

Meg was the only player among batters from both teams to go past fifty, after being dropped on 30 by Kathryn Bryce, with the rest of the batters batting around her to make a formidable score for Delhi.

"All that we have really spoken about is playing to our strength. All our top six have their own set of strengths. As long as people are coming out and doing that, we are backing them. We want to play with freedom, especially with the conditions here. The wickets are pretty flat and the outfield is fast. We do that by playing our style, and hopefully we continue to do that,” said Meg in the post-match press conference.

Meg would go on to make 55 off 41 balls and felt it was a knock which was uncharacteristic from her willow. "It felt like the wicket was flat-flat and I was missing out a fair bit. Gujarat bowled well, kept it pretty tight. I had to adjust a few things.

"Perhaps could have done that a little earlier, just accelerated a bit quicker. But I wasn't able to find my groove. I was getting a bit frustrated, I was trying to put a few away. It's nice to score some runs.

"I would love to do that a little bit differently, so that there is not much pressure on everybody else to up the strike rate. I'm seeing a little bit of improvement in how I'm playing. I'm not completely satisfied but it's nice to contribute."

Meg also credited the relaxed atmosphere in the Delhi set-up as key to the side performing well in WPL 2024, with their next game at their home turf, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on March 5 against Mumbai Indians. "I'm still extremely competitive; it is less pressure. I would like to switch off a bit more off the field and switch on in the field.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted, and I can enjoy myself and have fun. The environment in Delhi is fun, and it is way more relaxed, which makes my job easier. I just want to go out there and play with a smile on my face."

Meg signed off by applauding left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen, playing just her second game of WPL 2024, for bagging a three-wicket haul, including the scalps of Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield in the power-play.

"She's very experienced, she knows her game, and she knows how to perform under pressure. She's done it over a number of years. She's at a different stage in her international career, but here in Delhi, we are pleased to have someone who can be relied upon. For her to bounce back the way she has in the last two games and help us game, is incredible."