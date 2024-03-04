Israeli warplanes launch targeted strike on ‘makeshift cemetery’ in Jabalia refugee camp

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched a targeted strike on what has been described as a "makeshift cemetery" in the Jabalia refugee camp located in northern Gaza. This cemetery was constructed by residents of the camp to lay to rest Palestinians who had recently lost their lives due to actions by Israeli forces.



“The Israeli army bombed a mass grave containing the bodies of hundreds of martyrs who were recently buried,” Ahmed al-Kahlot, the civil defense director in northern Gaza, relayed information to a Turkish news agency.



“The bombing resulted in the destruction of the cemetery and the emergence of bodies from beneath the soil,” he further mentioned.



Al-Kahlot highlighted that civil defense teams are actively engaged in the process of re-burying the bodies.



Since the commencement of the conflict initiated by Israel against the Gaza Strip on October 7 of the previous year, residents across all governorates of the besieged enclave have resorted to creating makeshift collective and individual graves in various locations, including residential neighborhoods, house yards, and sports fields.



This practice has become necessary due to the inaccessibility of regular cemeteries, attributed to road closures and the destruction of infrastructure by the Israeli army, alongside the frequent targeting of civilians.



Throughout the duration of the conflict, the Israeli army has been involved in excavating and targeting graves in areas accessible to its military vehicles.



Following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, Israel initiated a deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip. The resulting Israeli bombardment has resulted in the loss of 30,410 lives and left 71,700 individuals injured, while also causing extensive destruction and severe shortages of essential necessities throughout the region.

MENAFN04032024000045015839ID1107929627