(MENAFN- EmailWire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (ARAB NEWSWIRE) --Themed "Navigate Pharma Regulations with ease & Amplify Commercial Success" this 5 days’ summit will take place at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan - Dubai, UAE on April 22-26, 2024, which includes the following events and trainings:



- Date: April 22-23 | GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit

- Date: April 24-25 | GCC Pharmacovigilance Training

- Date: April 24-25 | GCC Medical Tender & Business Talk

- Date: April 26 | GCC Quality Conference

- Date: April 26 | eCTD Training



"At the summit, face-to-face between governmental entities and industry professionals will be the scope focus with a wealth of exchange in regulatory insights," emphasizes Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy, founding member, and managing director of PRA Consultancy. "I urge industry stakeholders to capitalize on this opportunity for collaboration and advancement, fostering growth and innovation in our field."



This summit serves as a pioneering platform in the region, uniting government representatives, industry leaders, and solution providers to delve into the latest regulations shaping the pharmaceutical landscape. The agenda will feature immersive workshops and roundtable discussions centered on key topics such as Regulatory Digital Transformation and Data Safety, Pharma Manufacturing in the GCC, Track and Trace, Reliance, and the Regional Regulatory Updates in the GCC Region.



"Effortlessly navigating pharmaceutical regulations and maximizing commercial success is paramount for the embitterment of the industry, specifically since the pharmaceutical industry is on a continuous-commercial growth." asserts Dr. Mona Al Moussli, Co-Founder & Managing Director of PRA Consultancy. She adds: "By staying informed and embracing networking opportunities, professionals can excel in this dynamic industry landscape. The summit facilitates this by providing invaluable insights into regulatory compliance and strategies for enhancing commercial outcomes. “



With a robust lineup of sponsors and exhibitors, including industry leading companies like Extedo, ACG Inspection, Sanofi, Honeywell, PI Pharma Intelligence, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Julphar, Schlafender Hase, Inc., RAS LSS, Bayer, Takeda, Tabuk, RegOrbit, State of Practices Consultancy Center (SOP), AbbVie, Evoteq, Cosmotrace, Vissiott, Thriive.ai, and many more sponsors that are yet to be announced, are joining this summit that promises enriching discussions and future industry trends.



Anticipated to draw over 400 experts and representatives from governmental organizations and the pharmaceutical regulatory sector, the summit offers a platform for engaging debates, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities.





MENAFN04032024003267001793ID1107929603