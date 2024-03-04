3D Optical Profiler Market Analysis, Growth Trends, Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) 3D optical profiler is a non-contact surface measurement tool. It can measure micro and nano-surfaces and capture up to two million data points within a few seconds by using the high-resolution camera. There are two types of profilers: stylus or contact profilers and optical or non-contact profilers. The stylus profilers use a diamond probe to detect the surface; whereas, the optical profilers use a light source to detect the surface. However, selecting an appropriate optical profiler is depend on the requirement of applications, which involves speed, precision, flexibility, automation purpose, and vertical range.

Segmental Insights

The global 3D optical profiler market is segmented by technology and industry verticals. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into confocal technology and white light interference. White light interference holds the largest market share due to its powerful measurement tools such as advanced colored CCD (Charged Coupled Device) cameras, computer, various software packs, and image processing cards.

On the basis of the industry verticals, the market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, life sciences, electronics and other. The automotive segment holds maximum share and expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased use of 3D optical profilers to measure patterns of engine valves, cylinders, and fuel injectors in the automotive plants.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global 3D optical profiler market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

North America is likely to continue to lead the 3D optical profiler market. U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Engineering Laboratory (MEL) is promoting innovation and the competitiveness in manufacturing through measurement services and measurement science, driving the growth of 3D optical profiler market. Improved measurement accuracy and precision, rapid innovation in many emerging areas, especially nanotechnology and technology changes are generating demand for new 3D optical profiler market in North America.

The European 3D optical profiler market is dominated by few major international players such as Mahr GmbH and Sensofar Group. Growing demand for automobiles and electronics is driving the growth of the market for both short-term and long-term in countries like Germany, UK, and Italy.

Asia-Pacific 3D optical profiler Market expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2019 – 2026). Increasing use of 3D optical profiler in the medical industry and dentistry for surgical operation, diagnosis via MRI, CT scan, and others are driving the growth of the regional market.

The Middle East countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been witnessing rapid growth in the automobile sector from past few years due to the immense presence of large oil & gas refineries.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global market are AEP Technology, Alicona Imaging GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Filmetrics Inc., Keyence Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Mahr GmbH, Nanovea, Sensofar Group, and Zygo Corporation.

3D optical profiler is a competitive market, and several companies are using different strategies to increase their share in the market. Innovation and new product development are the organic strategies for the development of the market, and most of the players are investing a huge amount in developing advance 3D optical profilers. The major players have used various strategies such as agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Segmentation

By Technology



Confocal Technology

White Light Interference





By Industry Vertical



Aerospace

Automotive

Life Sciences

Electronics

Other





By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



