Al-Futtaim Automotive Launches Its First Podcast Series – ‘Let’s Talk Mobility’

(MENAFN- IPN)

Dubai, UAE, 19 February 2024:

One of the UAE’s biggest automotive enterprises and a company committed to pioneering the future of mobility and sustainability in the country, Al-Futtaim Automotive has announced the launch of a new podcast series that celebrates the inspirational journeys of trailblazers driving positive change.



The first season of the podcast series called ‘Let’s Talk Mobility’ will feature 12 episodes. The first five episodes were recorded at the recently held COP28 in Dubai, where Al-Futtaim Group played a key role as Strategic E-Mobility Partner of the event.



The automotive industry worldwide is facing an unprecedented transformation, primarily steered by the growing calls for emission-free transportation and a rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Now more than ever automotive stakeholders, customers and policymakers are demanding answers, action and clear strategies that will contribute towards a net-zero future. The podcast series aims to dig deep into the remarkable sustainability transitions that global leaders are orchestrating in their respective sector, from automotive to commercial transportation to retail.



The series is hosted by Mousub Shashaa, Founder and CEO of ArabGT, with the first five episodes featuring a stellar line-up of industry trailblazers and sustainability pioneers, including:

- Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar

- Karin Svensson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Volvo Group

- Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar

- Anders Kärrberg, Head of Sustainability, Volvo Cars & Jonas Otterheim, Head of Climate Action, Volvo Cars

- Aravind Mani, Co-Founder & CEO, River



Katib Belkhodja, Director of Customer Centricity, Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared on the launch, “As an industry stakeholder and a market leader, we have a primary responsibility of facilitating vital discussions and elevate the customer understanding on crucial topics that impact not only the daily commute but also the future of our planet. 2/3rd of Google UAE searches on EVs are not brand specific, showing that people still have many unanswered questions on electric mobility and there is a real need for more learnings and insights on this topic. Our podcast series aims to address this need through discussions with leading experts and trailblazers. We chose to partner with Mousub Shasaa, a known personality and a leading voice in this category with great reach across audiences within the region.”



MENAFN04032024005103011615ID1107929595