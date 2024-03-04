Jamnagar Airport Faces Huge Traffic For Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Jamnagar (Gujarat): Jamnagar Airport has been getting huge air traffic since February 26 due to the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a senior official said.

According to the official, the airport has handled 4,500 passengers in arrival and departure from February 26 to March 3.

"From February 26 to March 3, we have handled 4,500 passengers in arrival as well as departure," Jamnagar Airport Director DK Singh said on Sunday (March 3).

"From February 26 to today, there have been 350 domestic and 86 international flight movements. 164 international passengers have arrived," he added.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has permitted the airport to handle international flights from February 26 to March 6

For billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son's special celebrations, global bigwigs such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, and several former Prime Ministers arrived at the airport.

Indian celebrities include Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal, among others.

A three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday

(March 1), with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Electrifying performances by celebrities and other cute moments were among the highlights of the event.

Festivities also included a special drone show, and a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.



