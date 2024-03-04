(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lead a team to develop and deliver strategic stewardship and donor engagement for the University.

About the Role

The Associate Director of Donor Relations will play a pivotal role in leading a team focused on major and principal gift stewardship, aligning with the institution's fundraising priorities. With a strong emphasis on strategic relationship development, this role will contribute to overall strategy development to strengthen connections with donors and enhance stewardship planning.

Collaborating closely with Advancement, Communications, and Marketing leadership, the Associate Director will negotiate and execute annual plans for donor engagement initiatives, aiming to foster meaningful engagement, donor loyalty, and retention in line with strategic fundraising goals. Additionally, the Associate Director will oversee high-profile donor communications and recognition initiatives while managing a portfolio of significant donors.

Who we are looking for

You'll have outstanding written communication and interpersonal skills, essential for engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders, including donors, volunteers, and friends of the University. You'll also have strong negotiation abilities and influence to foster positive relationships both internally and externally. A commitment to reliability and integrity in donor interactions, coupled with a creative and innovative approach to donor engagement emphasizing personalisation and impact, is crucial. Finally, a proactive mindset, coupled with the ability to generate and execute ideas effectively while managing multiple tasks with competing deadlines, is essential for success in this role.

You will also have:



Substantial experience in leading the strategic development and delivery of a donor / stakeholder / customer relations program in a large and complex organisation.

Demonstrated experience in providing leadership, fostering positive team culture and guiding teams towards achieving key objectives and goals that contribute to the overall success of the division and organisation. Demonstrable record of operating successfully in a large, complex organisation and navigating complexity and ambiguity to effect positive outcomes and advance organisational objectives.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD .

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Advancement

The Advancement Office at the University of Melbourne facilitates relationships between the institution and its alumni, friends, and benefactors. It manages programs related to alumni and fundraising, collaborating with faculties and other administrative areas. The office led the Believe Campaign, which concluded in 2021 after 14 years. The campaign engaged over 100,000 alumni and raised $1.17 billion, making it one of Australia's largest philanthropic endeavors. These funds will support 34 professorial chairs, with 25 of them being long-term investments. Following the Believe Campaign's success, the university is now launching an eight-year program to further invest in Advancement efforts.

