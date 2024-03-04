Four Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle on way from Maligam to Ukhrall skidded of the road near Maligam due to slippery conditions.

He said soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched and four bodies were recovered from the accident site.“Three injured have been shifted to PHC Ukhrall.”

The deceased were identified as Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah, Mohammad Ayoub Bali, and driver Sajjad Ahmad-all residents

of

Pogal.

