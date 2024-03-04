Four Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four persons were killed and three injured after a vehicle skidded of the road in Maligam of Ukhrall in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle on way from Maligam to Ukhrall skidded of the road near Maligam due to slippery conditions.
He said soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched and four bodies were recovered from the accident site.“Three injured have been shifted to PHC Ukhrall.”
The deceased were identified as Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah, Mohammad Ayoub Bali, and driver Sajjad Ahmad-all residents
of
Pogal.
|
