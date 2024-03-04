Republican Haley Scores 1St Primary Election Win In Washington DC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 4 (KUNA) -- US presidential elections Republican candidate Nikki Haley had her first win against former president Donald Trump in the party's primary elections in Washington DC.

According to US media late Sunday, Haley received about 63 percent of votes in Washington, where the majority of people tend to favor Democrats. This is a symbolic win for Haley before the "Super Tuesday", when about 15 states will vote in the presidential primary election day.

According to the Hill newspaper, Haley won 1,274 votes, compared to 676 by Trump in Washington, breaking the former president's winning chain in other states. (end)

amm













MENAFN04032024000071011013ID1107929578