Algeria, Iran Sign Multiple Cooperation Agreements

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ALGIERS, March 4 (NNN-XINHUA) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday signed multiple cooperation agreements with his visiting Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to solidify partnership.

The agreements cover the sectors of energy, start-ups, tourism, media and communication, Algeria's state-owned news agency APS reported.

During a joint press conference, Tebboune expressed his commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation, describing the relations with Iran as“historic.”

He lauded Iran's support for Algeria's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2024-2025 and hailed Iranian solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Moreover, Tebboune condemned Israeli continued attacks on the Gaza Strip and expressed concern about the silence of certain countries towards such crimes.

For his part, echoing Tebboune, Raisi emphasized the deep-rooted bilateral relations and urged for expanding economic ties.

In addition, Raisi expressed his regret over the situation in the Gaza Strip and accused the U.S. administration of having a role in the Israeli crimes committed, reaffirming Iran's commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people, according to the website of Iran's Presidency Office.

The Iranian president's visit followed his participation in the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, held on Saturday in Algiers. - NNN-XINHUA