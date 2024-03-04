Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Arrives On Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of
Bulgaria, Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, has arrived on an official
visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews Areports.
The Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Adil
Aliyev, Head of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria interparliamentary working
group Rauf Aliyev, and other officials met the Speaker Rosen
Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, and the delegation at the Heydar Aliyev
International Airport, where the national flags of both countries
waved.
