Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Arrives On Official Visit To Azerbaijan


3/4/2024 1:35:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, has arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews Areports.

The Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Adil Aliyev, Head of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria interparliamentary working group Rauf Aliyev, and other officials met the Speaker Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, and the delegation at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries waved.

