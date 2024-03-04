United States Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report 2024, Size, Demand, Share, Trends And Opportunity Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report by Security Type (Application Security, Wireless Network Security, Endpoint Security), Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle), Application (ADAS and Safety, Body Control and Comfort, Infotainment, Telematics, Powertrain Systems, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, United States automotive cybersecurity market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.60% during

​2024-2032​.

Automotive cybersecurity refers to the protection of vehicles and their systems from cyber threats and attacks. It is essential for ensuring the safety, security, and privacy of vehicle occupants and preventing malicious actors from exploiting vulnerabilities in modern vehicle systems. It is applied to ensure the integrity and reliability of the sensors and systems, protecting them from cyber threats that could impair the vehicle perception or control capabilities. It helps in reducing potential dangers, such as remote vehicle hijacking or manipulation of critical systems like brakes and steering. As it assists in inhibiting unauthorized access, manipulation, or interference that could compromise vehicle safety and functionality, the demand for automotive cybersecurity is rising in the United States.

United States Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, the growing number of connected vehicles that rely on communication networks for features like infotainment, navigation, telematics, and remote diagnostics, creating a greater risk for cyber threats represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the United States. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles equipped with advanced electronic systems and software-driven components is catalyzing the demand for automotive cybersecurity to protect these vehicles from cyber threats that could compromise safety and functionality. In line with this, governing agencies in the US are implementing cybersecurity regulations and standards for automotive manufacturers and suppliers to meet legal requirements and ensure vehicle security, which is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing awareness among the masses about the potential consequences of cyber-attacks, such as vehicle hijacking and data breaches is bolstering the market growth in the country. Besides this, the growing shifts towards connected and autonomous mobility services like ridesharing, car-sharing, and autonomous vehicle fleets are offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, increasing sales and production values of vehicles, along with the thriving automotive industry in the country, are strengthening the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Security Type Insights:



Application Security

Wireless Network Security Endpoint Security

Form Insights:



In-Vehicle External Cloud Services

Vehicle Type Insights:



Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle Electric Vehicle

Application Insights:



ADAS and Safety

Body Control and Comfort

Infotainment

Telematics

Powertrain Systems Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

