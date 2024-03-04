Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General On Reading Month 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

3 March, 2024:

"Reading Month stands as an annual national cultural event in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the significance and profound essence of reading and its integral role in weaving our social fabric, in line with the visionary directives of our wise leadership. The events held throughout the UAE during this month reflect the steadfast national commitment to promoting reading as a catalyst for enlightenment, knowledge acquisition, cultural refinement, and human development.



The UAE has continually spearheaded strategic initiatives to foster the passion for reading and strengthen the bond between younger generations and books in general and cultural and literary publications in particular. These efforts have not only set global standards, but also demonstrated our dedication to implementing international knowledge projects and programmes. On Reading Month, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, reaffirms its commitment to enhancing reading culture, as we believe in its pivotal role of shaping our institutional environment and legislative ecosystem, while also advancing expertise and capabilities of our legal professionals.”





