War Update: 78 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-eight combat engagements were reported along the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“Seventy-eight combat engagements were reported in the past day. The enemy launched seven missile strikes, 50 airstrikes, and 112 rocket salvos on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at settlements,” the report reads.

Ukrainian civilians were killed and wounded as a result of the strikes targeting civil infrastructure, including residential buildings, the General Staff wrote.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Lisne, Rozhkovychi, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Kyivnytsia, and Yamne of Sumy region; Vovchansk, Velykyi Burluk, and Synkivka of Kharkiv region; Nadiia, Tverdohlibove, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Nove, Terny, Bohdanivka, Predtechyne, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Kurakhove, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; as well as Verkhia Tersa, Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

Over 80 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy retains military presence near the border, going for subversive missions in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other front line directions.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy undertook 11 offensive attempts in the areas of Synkivka and Tabaivka of Kharkiv region, unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position.

Lyman direction: Ukraine's forces repelled five attacks near Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, and Terny and Verkhniokamianske of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled five assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's soldiers continue to hold the enemy back near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the Russians 30 times attempted to penetrate the defense lines.

Orikhiv direction: the enemy conducted three assaults near Robotyne, none of which bore fruit.

Kherson direction: Ukraine's forces are holding their ground. Russian troops undertook no offensive efforts in the area.

At the same time, Ukraine's forces continue to deplete the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force hit seven Russian manpower clusters.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of March 3, Russia's overall combat losses amounted to 416,800.