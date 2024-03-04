12Th Global Festival Of Journalism Hosts Seminar On The Future Of Journalism With Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism held a groundbreaking seminar on the future of journalism in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event, which took place at Marwah Studios brought together esteemed professionals and experts from various media organizations to delve into the intersection of journalism and AI technology.



Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Festival Director, opened the seminar with a thought-provoking discourse on the implications of Artificial Intelligence in shaping the future of journalism. He underscored the importance of embracing technological advancements while upholding journalistic ethics and integrity.



Amrit Anand, a senior journalist from News 18 India, shared insights on how AI is revolutionizing news gathering, analysis, and dissemination. Drawing from personal experiences and industry trends, Anand highlighted the transformative potential of AI in enhancing journalistic practices.



Amitabh Srivastava, a senior independent journalist, offered a nuanced perspective on the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in journalism. He emphasized the need for journalists to adapt to emerging technologies while preserving the core principles of accuracy and impartiality.



Ashish Jha, Editor Mobility at WION, elucidated on the role of AI-powered tools in optimizing newsroom workflows and audience engagement strategies. Jhaï¿1⁄2s expertise shed light on the practical applications of AI in modern news organizations.



Jagwinder Patiyal, National Vice President of ABP News, provided valuable insights into the ethical considerations surrounding AI-driven journalism. He urged media professionals to prioritize transparency and accountability in AI-powered news production.



Punit Tripathi, founder of Weyo Media, concluded the seminar with a forward-looking discussion on the future trajectory of AI in journalism. Tripathi underscored the importance of continuous innovation and collaboration in harnessing the full potential of AI for the betterment of journalism.



In addition to the seminar sessions, a newsletter designed by students of journalism and a poster featuring the iconic image of Bhagat Singh were unveiled during the event. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida, highlighted the significance of commemorating the ideology of the great freedom fighter in todayï¿1⁄2s media landscape.



The event received support from prominent organizations including the Asian Unity Alliance, World Peace Development and Research, International Chamber of Media and Entertainment, and AAFT University, underscoring the collaborative efforts towards advancing journalism in the digital age.



