1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regulating crafts, industrial facilities and licenses.

1976 -- Abdulhameed Al-Sanee, a prominent figure in Kuwait's literary history, a former head of Public Health Department, founder of Kadhma magazine published in 1948, and once head of the municipality -- passed away at age 82.

1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming Kuwait's 11th cabinet led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

1991 -- Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah returned home following the liberation of Kuwait from the heinous Iraqi invasion.

1997 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree setting up the National Security Council chaired by the prime minister and comprises eight members.

2003 -- Sulaibikhat Sporting Club won the Seventh Arab Handball Championship of Club Winners' Cup in Casablanca, Morocco.

2017 -- Kuwaiti Jet-skier Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq received honors from international powerboating union (UIM), crowning him as the 2016 World Jet-ski Champion in the tournament held in Principality of Monaco.

2022 -- Kuwait's national Kyokushinkai Karate team won two gold and silver medals in Ashihara Karate championship in Turkiye.

2023 -- The environment center and life science center, a Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR)-affiliate, announced farming of Caranx fish in tanks utilizing recycled water. (end)

