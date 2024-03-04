(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) --
1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regulating crafts, industrial facilities and licenses.
1976 -- Abdulhameed Al-Sanee, a prominent figure in Kuwait's literary history, a former head of Public Health Department, founder of Kadhma magazine published in 1948, and once head of the municipality -- passed away at age 82.
1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming Kuwait's 11th cabinet led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.
1991 -- Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah returned home following the liberation of Kuwait from the heinous Iraqi invasion.
1997 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree setting up the National Security Council chaired by the prime minister and comprises eight members.
2003 -- Sulaibikhat Sporting Club won the Seventh Arab Handball Championship of Club Winners' Cup in Casablanca, Morocco.
2017 -- Kuwaiti Jet-skier Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq received honors from international powerboating union (UIM), crowning him as the 2016 World Jet-ski Champion in the tournament held in Principality of Monaco.
2022 -- Kuwait's national Kyokushinkai Karate team won two gold and silver medals in Ashihara Karate championship in Turkiye.
2023 -- The environment center and life science center, a Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR)-affiliate, announced farming of Caranx fish in tanks utilizing recycled water. (end)
