US VP Harris Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 4 (KUNA) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Israeli occupation aggression for an immediate ceasefire and allowing humanitarian aid to be delivered to Palestinian citizens in Gaza Strip.

In a speech during her visit to Alabama late Sunday, Harris said that Palestinians are living under inhumane conditions, as people are starving more and more. Israel has no excuse to prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid, she said, calling for pressuring Israeli occupation force into accepting an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Harris urged Hamas to accept the hostage release deal in order for a six-week ceasefire to happen, which will also allow the delivery of extra humanitarian aid to the strip.

Last Thursday, Israeli occupation force opened fire on Palestinian citizens who gathered north of Gaza to receive humanitarian aid from trucks, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

Yesterday, Washington announced the first aerial delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where people are facing a near-famine situation, according to the UN. (end)

