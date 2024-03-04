Strategic Agreements and New Destinations .. The Headline of flynas Participation in ITB Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – March 3, 2024: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, announced its participation in ITB Berlin 2024, which takes place from 5 to March 7, 2024, as the leading LCC is eying more network expansion in Europe, in line with flynas expansion plan under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” and in parallel with national objectives.



Participating within the Saudi Tourism Authority pavilion, flynas is expected to announce strategic agreements and new international destinations. The ITB Berlin is considered the world’s largest travel trade show as it brings together the most important companies and institutions from various countries worldwide, to showcase the latest products and innovative offers in the travel and tourism industry.





