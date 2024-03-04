stc introduces next-generation Multi-Tenant SIEM Service for Small, Medium and Large Enterprises

(MENAFN- Morimak)

Kuwait, 03 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the launch of a state-of-the-art cybersecurity service to accelerate enterprises of all sizes on their journey to secure digitalization. The service falls in line with stc’s strategic approach to enabling digital transformation and providing innovative services to the B2B market.

The new stc MTT SIEM Service, powered by the FortiSIEM solution from Fortinet, is a state of the art, managed, cost-effective solution designed to empower customers and give them peace of mind by ensuring their infrastructure is monitored and secure. FortiSIEM also provides rapid scalability and true multitenancy, making it a unique proposition for MSSPs looking to offer a differentiated customized service. The solution aims to differentiate stc, positioning the Company as a true telco SOC provider and Secure Service Provider in Kuwait, offering cost-effective speed, connectivity, and revolutionary security services.

Engineer Fahad Abdulrahman Al Ali, Chief Technology Officer of stc, said, "The launch of our state-of-the-art Security Operations Center signifies a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity in Kuwait. With Fortinet's cutting-edge SIEM solution, we are well-equipped to stay ahead of cyber threats, providing our customers with a secure and resilient digital environment. Our commitment to providing innovative solutions and services that protect our customers’ private data is essential to our strategic approach towards enabling digital transformation."

Al Ali added, “This strategic initiative not only enhances our cybersecurity offerings but also aligns perfectly with our mission to drive digital innovation and security across all sectors. By integrating Fortinet’s sophisticated SIEM technology, we are setting new industry standards for cybersecurity, ensuring that our clients are equipped with the most advanced protection available. Our dedication to investing in and adopting cutting-edge technologies reflects our broader commitment to securing the digital landscape of Kuwait, thereby supporting the nation's vision for a digitally empowered future.”

Alain Penel, Vice President, Middle East, Turkey & CIS at Fortinet, said, “We are proud to partner with stc in the creation of its state-of-the-art Security Operations Center. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to empowering organizations with the tools and insights needed to proactively defend against evolving cyber threats. By leveraging Fortinet's advanced multi-tenant SIEM solution, stc demonstrates a strong commitment to cybersecurity excellence.”





