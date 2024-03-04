United States Neurovascular Devices Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 10.40% Over 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Neurovascular Devices Market Report by Product (Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices, Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices), Application (Ischemic Stroke, Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM), Stenosis, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States Neurovascular Devices market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.40% during 2024-2032.

United States Neurovascular Devices Market Trends:

Neurovascular devices are specialized medical instruments designed to diagnose, treat, and manage conditions affecting the blood vessels and nervous system within the brain and spinal cord. These devices are critical tools in the field of neurology and neurosurgery, offering innovative solutions for a wide range of conditions such as strokes, aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and other vascular abnormalities. One of the primary functions of neurovascular devices is to restore or maintain proper blood flow to the brain and spinal cord. For instance, in the case of ischemic strokes, where a blood clot obstructs a blood vessel supplying the brain, neurovascular devices like stent retrievers or thrombectomy catheters are used to remove the clot and restore blood flow, minimizing brain damage and improving patient outcomes. Similarly, in cases of intracranial aneurysms, specialized devices, such as flow diverters or embolic coils are deployed to redirect blood flow away from the weakened vessel wall, reducing the risk of rupture and potential hemorrhage.

The rising prevalence of neurological conditions such as strokes, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) is a significant driver of the United States neurovascular devices market. As the population ages and risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity become more prevalent, the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic interventions continues to grow. Additionally, there

is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures in neurovascular interventions due to their associated benefits, including reduced recovery times, shorter hospital stays, and lower complication rates. Neurovascular devices, such as microcatheters, embolic coils, and flow diverters, enable neurosurgeons and interventional neuroradiologists to perform complex procedures with greater precision and minimal tissue damage, driving market growth. Other than this, reimbursement

policies and coverage for neurovascular procedures and devices significantly influence market dynamics. The availability of reimbursement for neurovascular interventions encourages healthcare providers to invest in advanced technologies and offer these services to patients, driving market growth and facilitating broader access to innovative treatments.

Besides this, increased

awareness among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals about the importance of early detection and treatment of neurovascular disorders contributes to market growth. Educational initiatives, advocacy campaigns, and professional development programs help disseminate knowledge about the latest advancements in neurovascular care, leading to improved patient outcomes and increased demand for neurovascular devices across the country.

United States Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Insights:



Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices



Embolic Coils



Flow Diverters

Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems



Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Devices

Neurothrombectomy Devices



Clot Retrieval Devices



Suction Devices

Vascular Snares

Support Devices



Micro Catheters Micro Guidewires

Application Insights:



Ischemic Stroke

Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)

Stenosis Others

End User Insights:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

