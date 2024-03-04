DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024 Set To Honour New Gen Women Across Sectors On 6Th March 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DNA India gears up for the highly anticipated DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024! With the theme 'Honouring the New Gen Women', this prestigious event, scheduled for 6th March 2024, is set to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of women leaders across diverse sectors.



In a world where women are increasingly at the forefront across various domains, the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024 seeks to recognize and celebrate their hard work, talent, and dedication. From Retail and IT to Healthcare, Start-up, FMCG, Entertainment, Fashion, and beyond, the awards cover a wide spectrum of categories, showcasing the multifaceted accomplishments of women professionals.



The upcoming event will feature distinguished special guests, including Ms. Vimla Batham Ji, Chief of UP State Women Commission, and renowned actress Ms. Rakul Preet, alongside esteemed Guest of Honour such as Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mahesh Sharma, MP of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Shri Chirag Paswan, MP.



Notably, the event will feature two thought-provoking panel discussions on crucial topics. The first discussion, "Is India Ready to Support Women Entrepreneurs?" will include esteemed panellists such as Kanika Vohra, Co-Founder, ICH Creative, and ex-founding team, AJIO, Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, Founder and CEO of Ecoware, and Devyani Kapoor, Founder of Shuffling Suitcases. The second discussion, "Is Social Media a Boon or Bane for Women in India?" will offer valuable insights from Ankita Sahigal - Influencer, Divija Bhasin, Counselling Psychologist and Influencer, and Dr. Neelam Mishra, Psychologist.



The esteemed jury panel, comprising industry stalwarts Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kanika Vohra, and Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, meticulously evaluated nominees based on various parameters for the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024. Nominations across all categories were collated by an expert committee, followed by deliberations by the jury to select the deserving winners. Thorough reviews of the nominations were conducted by experts to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection process.



The inspiring stories of the winners will be showcased on DNA India, amplifying their achievements, while ZeeNews will feature digital stories on its microsite to extend their reach to a wider audience. The virtual airing of the event on multiple platforms will enable viewers to witness the celebration of women achievers, with video features highlighting the winners' accomplishments shared across various social media platforms to garner recognition and admiration.



A spokesperson for DNA India emphasized the significance of the grand celebration, stating, "At DNA India, we are deeply honored to host the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024, an event that transcends mere accolades to embody the profound journeys of courage, perseverance, and triumph undertaken by women across our nation. Each award recipient represents not only a beacon of inspiration but also a testament to the transformative power of determination and resilience. Their stories, etched with resilience and adorned with success, serve as a source of motivation for us all, illuminating the path forward towards a more equitable and inclusive society. Through these awards, we not only celebrate their outstanding achievements but also reaffirm our unwavering commitment to championing gender equality and empowering women to realize their fullest potential."



As anticipation mounts for the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024, we extend a warm invitation to join us in celebrating the extraordinary accomplishments of women who continue to inspire and lead change in our society.

