Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Negotiations Only Way To End Fighting In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that negotiations are the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine.

That's according to The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

"After diplomatic talks in Moscow on Saturday evening, China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that negotiation would be the only way to end fighting in Ukraine," the news story said.

China's special envoy on Ukraine, Li Hui, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Galuzin, held talks on Saturday evening with senior Russian diplomats. It was the first leg of a European trip that will also take Hui to Brussels, Poland, Germany and France.

China is ready to "continue its efforts to promote peace talks, mediate and build consensus among Russia, Ukraine and other relevant parties, and promote a final political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," China's Foreign Ministry said in a readout from the meeting.

According to the news story, China claims it is neutral in Russia's war on Ukraine but maintains close ties with Moscow.