Lithuania's Top Diplomat On Children Russia Killed In Odesa: The Consequences Must Be“Serious And Immediate”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis responded to a Russian strike targeting an apartment block in Ukraine's Odesa that killed several children.

The Lithuanian minister wrote about it on X , Ukrinform reports.

"This is absolutely outrageous murder. By deliberately killing babies in their sleep, Russia is declaring a clear contempt for any peace agreements, past or future," the minister wrote.

He added that the Russian Federation must face "serious and immediate consequences, not continued impunity."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of March 2, Russian troops attacked Odesa, launching kamikaze drones. One of the UAVs hit a multi-storey apartment block in the residential quarter, destroying part of the building with 18 apartments in it.

The number of victims increased to 12, as per the latest reports, after a body of an 8-year-old girl was retrieved from under the rubble.

Earlier, a 10-year-old boy's body was also found at the site.

Their father, mother, and 8-month-old sister were also confirmed dead.