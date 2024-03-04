Border Guards Destroy Russian Surveillance System In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian border guards operating alongside National Guardsmen successfully employed unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy the Russian Murom-M observation system.

That's according to the State Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our border guards, together with their brothers-in-arms from the 23rd Khortystia Brigade of the National Guard employed kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy's Murom-M video thermal observation system and hit an antenna," reads the caption to the relevant video posted on social media.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses since February 24, 2022, have amounted to 416,800.