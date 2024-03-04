Ukraine Refutes Russia's Fake News Of Alleged Evacuation Of Kherson Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are circulating fake reports claiming the alleged evacuation of civil servants from Kherson ahead of the Russian offensive.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform saw.

"Russia is running a disinformation campaign on the situation in the south. The reports of the evacuation of civil servants from the city of Kherson ahead of the Russian 'offensive' are false,” Mrochko wrote on social media.

He noted that this piece of disinformation that the Russians are spreading is aimed at sowing panic among civilians. In fact, the Russian Federation has no sufficient resources for conducting an offensive toward Kherson.

In the past day, the Russians operating on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region went for a single assault effort with no armored support, Ukrinform reported earlier.