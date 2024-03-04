Azerbaijani Boxer Starts License Tournament In Italy With Victory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 1st World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament has started
in Busto Arsizio, Italy. On the first day of the competition, the
member of the Azerbaijan national team Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
joined the fight.
According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's two-time European champion
tested Deepak Deepak (India) in the 1/32 final. Huseynov defeated
the bronze medalist of the last world championship with a score of
3:2 (29:28, 28:29, 29:28, 27:30, 29:28).
In his second match, our boxer will face Sahil Alahverdovi
(Georgia), who was released from the first round. The fight will
take place on March 6.
It should be noted that on the second day of the tournament, 2
more boxers of the Azerbaijani national team will enter the
ring.
MENAFN04032024000195011045ID1107929448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.