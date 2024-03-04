Only Choice For Armenia: Either Peace Or Extinction

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
France wants to distance the EU from Azerbaijan and
defends and arms Armenia as a source of conflict in the South
Caucasus. On the other hand, instead of restoring relations with
Russia, the Armenian authorities, on the contrary, go against the
legal documents and aggravate the situation with
Kremlin. Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan speaks at the Antalya
Diplomacy Forum about the importance of developing free trade
relations in the South Caucasus.
Against the backdrop of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, political
games, manipulations and approaches from double standards continue.
As usual, the South Caucasus is still in the spotlight and the game
is played over the West's most submissive ally Armenia.
Last week, the ministerial meeting of the Advisory Council of
the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku, and it was once again
confirmed that Azerbaijan is Europe's most reliable partner in the
field of energy. The European Union appreciates the work done by
Azerbaijan in terms of energy security, and even stressed that if
Azerbaijan hosts COP29 this year, the energy issue should be one of
the most priority issues. This means that the European Union
considers Azerbaijan one of the most important partners in terms of
cooperation.
But we wonder why the political circles of France, together with
some political figures in Europe, cannot stop their propaganda
against Azerbaijan?
Every enterprise operating in France, from an ordinary
organization, firm and service centers to political circles,
actively carries out anti-Azerbaijani activities. Annabelle JG,
founder of FAMA and Chief Representative of SEFB, made a post on
her X social page calling for the European Union to completely
distance itself from Azerbaijan and be closer to Armenia.
"In the European Parliament, we will work more on
how to get closer to Armenia and distance ourselves from
Azerbaijan."
The question arises, let's say that, leaving aside all material
interests, the European Union distanced itself from Azerbaijan and
instead made Armenia close to itself. The result raises an even
more ridiculous question: Why does the European Union need Armenia,
which does not play a single percent role in international trade
and energy supply while with Azerbaijan has contracts worth
billions of dollars. It is very significant to note that the
European Union pays particular attention to the economic situation
of those states when they join it. Among them, the Balkans, Greece
and a number of Eastern European states can be cited as examples.
Since Armenia geographically belongs to the South Caucasus, it is
puzzling that Europe attaches so much importance to this country.
It turns out that France's goal is to make a state in the South
Caucasus that matches its goals closer to itself than to support
energy security. For this reason, rather than losing Azerbaijan,
the European Union wants to jump into the South Caucasus using
Armenia as a trampoline and implement its plans related to the
region from the territory of Armenia.
Meanwhile, tensions arising in the relations between Armenia and
Russia shed some light on the dark goals of the West. In fact,
Armenia faced a difficult choice. Although it is a very dangerous
maneuver for the Yerevan administration to rise against an allied
state like Russia, it has to fulfill this role in order to
demonstrate that it is committed to its party. Although the way out
seems somewhat unprofessional, the Yerevan administration is trying
to protect itself from the wrath of the Kremlin by using its
population. In a nutshell, the Pashinyan administration is using
the people as a shield for his safety under Russia's wrath. These
are the people whom Pashinyan administration labels anti-Russia but
in fact made him Prime Minister again in 2021 straight after his
defeat in the Second Garabagh War.
But all this is temporary and sooner or later Armenia will have
to strengthen its ties not only with Russia, but also with
Azerbaijan, Turkiye and other strategic allies close to the
region.
Armenia already feels this, because the economic situation and
material well-being always wins over political will.
Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, who participated in the Antalya
Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Turkiye, focused on this issue in
his speech the other day. Although Armenia is still not in a hurry
to take steps towards peace in the region today, the words of the
Armenian FM indicated the demand inside.
"When you establish connections with other countries, you're not
only contributing to your economy but also creating opportunities
for mutual interdependence, which has positive implications for
establishing peace. We have witnessed this firsthand in our
region."
The doors of a chance are closing for Armenia. Having a
successful economy in the South Caucasus is more reliable and
important than Western allies. In addition, Yerevan should realize
that prolonging the peace talks with official Baku is harmful for
it in every way.
