Chitrangda's Monday Mood: 'Hair Flippin' Workout Done!'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh has set the Monday mood right by hitting the gym early in the morning.

Taking to Instagram stories, Chitrangda shared a boomerang video of herself from the gym.

In the clip, the actress is seen sitting on a bench in the gym and taking a mirror selfie video. Dressed in black gym wear, she is seen flipping her hair.

For the caption, Chitrangda wrote:“Hair flippin' workout done!”

Chitrangda stepped into the world of acting with 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', a crime drama, in 2005. She then featured in films such as 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', 'Desi Boyz', 'I,Me Aur Main', 'Baazaar', 'Inkaar' and 'Saheb', 'Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. She made her web debut with the romantic comedy anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai' in 2022.

The actress was last seen on screen in 2023 film 'Gaslight' starring Sara Ali Khan.