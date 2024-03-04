4 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident In J&K’S Ramban

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 4 (IANS) Four persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in J&K's Ramban district on Monday after their vehicle skidded off the road.

Police have identified as Abdul Wahid Bali, Anayattullah, Mohammad Ayoub Bali, and driver Sajjad Ahmad.

“A vehicle on the way from Maligam to Ukhrall in Ramban district skidded off the road near Maligam. The vehicle went out of the driver's control and dropped into a deep gorge,” police said.

Police said that a rescue operation was launched and four bodies were recovered from the accident site.

“Three injured have been shifted to the primary health centre in Ukhrall,” police said.