Nokia, STL Partner To Develop Connectivity Solutions For Govts, Enterprises

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Nokia on Monday partnered with optical and digital solutions company STL to develop and deliver cutting-edge enterprise connectivity solutions for governments and enterprises in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, banking, critical infrastructure and rural broadband projects.

The companies will explore 5G use cases for enterprises and compelling solutions for data centres.

The partnership will also focus on government-driven connectivity projects, by capitalising on Nokia's B2B technology portfolio and STL's system integration capabilities.

“STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries,” said Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL.

The combined solutions will strengthen enterprise networks, providing high-speed, high availability, low-latency connections for applications such as 5G, IoT, augmented reality, data centre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and Gen AI use cases.

“This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments,” said Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise and Webscale business in India at Nokia.

The collaboration will also accelerate the Industry 4.0 revolution and its transformative potential for enterprises, said the companies.