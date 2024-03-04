Tennis: Boulter Beats Kostyuk In San Diego To Win Second Career Title

(MENAFN- IANS) San Diego, March 4 (IANS) Katie Boulter of Britain won the second and highest-level WTA Tour title of her career, fighting past No.6 seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to claim the San Diego Open crown.

Boulter needed 2 hours and 13 minutes to power past Kostyuk in their first meeting and notched her first WTA 500 title on Sunday night.

The Briton's previous title came last summer, when she triumphed in her home country on the grass courts of WTA 250 Nottingham.

With the title triumph, Boulter is projected to hit a new career-high ranking of No.27, shattering her previous career-high of No.48.

All five of Boulter's victories in San Diego Open have been over Top 50 opposition, increasing her career tally of Top 50 wins from nine to 14 in the span of a week, according to WTA Tour stats.

Boulter is the second Brit to capture a WTA 500 title, joining former World No.4 Johanna Konta, who hoisted WTA 500 trophies at 2016 Stanford and 2017 Sydney.