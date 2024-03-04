Europe Organ Preservation Market 2024 | Growth, Share, Demand And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Europe Organ Preservation Market Report by Preservation Solution (UW Solution, Custodiol HTK, Perfadex, and Others), Organ Donation Type (Living Organ Donation, Deceased Organ Donation), Technique (Static Cold Storage Technique, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion, and Others), Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Lung, Heart, and Others), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Organ Banks, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 . The Europe organ preservation market size reached US$ 69.3

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Europe Organ Preservation Industry:

Aging Population and Organ Transplant Needs:

Europe's demographic trend towards an aging population has led to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions that require organ transplants, such as kidney and liver failure. This demographic shift is significantly impacting the demand for organ preservation solutions, as the number of potential transplant recipients rises. Efficient organ preservation is crucial for extending the viability of organs between donation and transplantation, enhancing the success rate of surgeries. The growing need for transplants, coupled with advancements in medical practices that increase the feasibility of successful transplant outcomes, drives the market for organ preservation solutions.

Technological Advancements in Organ Preservation:

The field of organ preservation has seen significant technological advancements aimed at improving the viability and success rate of organ transplants. Innovations such as machine perfusion systems offer dynamic preservation, providing oxygen and nutrients to organs, thereby extending their viability period compared to traditional static cold storage methods. These advancements not only improve the quality of organs available for transplantation but also potentially increase the number of organs that can be successfully transplanted, addressing the gap between organ availability and demand. The adoption of these technologies across Europe's healthcare systems is a major factor driving the organ preservation market.

Healthcare Infrastructure and Government Support:

Europe's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and strong government support for organ donation and transplantation activities are key drivers of the organ preservation market. The presence of specialized transplant centers and the implementation of favorable policies that encourage organ donation significantly contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and education about organ donation have increased the number of donors, which in turn boosts the demand for organ preservation solutions. Government funding and subsidies for research in organ preservation technologies further facilitate market growth, encouraging innovation and the adoption of advanced preservation methods.

Europe Organ Preservation Market Report Segmentation:

By Preservation Solution:



UW Solution

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex Others

UW solution is the most prevalent preservation solution due to its proven efficacy in maintaining organ viability during storage and transportation.

By Organ Donation Type:



Living Organ Donation Deceased Organ Donation

On the basis of organ donation type, the market has been segmented into living organ donation and deceased organ donation.

By Technique:



Static Cold Storage Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion Others

Static cold storage technique represented the largest segment as it offers simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and widespread availability, making it a preferred choice for organ preservation.

By Organ Type:



Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart Others

Kidney represented the largest segment as it accounts for the highest number of organ transplants globally and exhibits better tolerance to preservation methods compared to other organs.

By End-User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Organ Banks Others

On the basis of end use, the market has been divided into hospitals and clinics, organ banks, and others.



Regional Insights:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

Germany's dominance in the Europe organ preservation market is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high transplant rates, robust regulatory framework, and strong emphasis on organ donation awareness and education initiatives.

Europe Organ Preservation Market Trends:

Collaborations between research institutions and companies in the organ preservation sector, aiming to develop and commercialize innovative preservation solutions. Increasing cross-border organ exchange programs in Europe, necessitating reliable organ preservation methods to maintain organ viability during transportation.

The role of non-governmental organizations and charities in promoting organ donation and supporting transplantation activities, which indirectly boosts the market for organ preservation. Also, ethical and regulatory developments that streamline organ donation processes and transplantation procedures, creating a conducive environment for market growth. The rising incidence of lifestyle diseases that lead to organ failure, such as diabetes and hypertension, further increasing the demand for organ transplants and preservation solutions.

