Weather Improves In J&K After 4 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) After four days of rain and snow, fair weather returned to J&K as the bright sun greeted people on a cold, March morning.

Heavy snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K during the last four days. Ski resort of Gulmarg received fresh snowfall of 3 ft during this period while Sonamarg and Doodpathri received 2 to 3 ft of fresh snow.

The recent snowfall in the mountains is expected to replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the higher reaches that sustain various water bodies during the harsh summer months.

Srinagar had minus 2, Gulmarg minus 12 and Pahalgam minus 6 as the minimum temperature today.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 3.9, Kargil minus 15 and Drass minus 11.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 6.7, Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra 5.2, Batote 0.4, Bhaderwah 0.1 and Banihal 1 as the minimum temperature.