Girona Slump At Mallorca To Lose Ground In Liga Title Chase

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Girona's surprising Spanish title challenge continued to subside as they lost 1-0 at Mallorca on Sunday.

Girona remained second in La Liga but the defeat meant their Catalan rivals Barcelona had a chance to overtake them when they faced Bilbao in the day's final game.

Girona have won only once in their last five league games but they entered Sunday's match in Palma with a chance to regain some ground after leaders Real Madrid drew 2-2 at Valencia on Saturday

That game ended in controversy as Real's Jude Bellingham, who thought he had just scored the winner, was sent off for protesting after his strike was ruled out because the referee had blown the final whistle.

Instead, Girona ended the weekend seven points off first place.

Mallorca, fresh from reaching the Copa del Rey final by winning a semi-final against Real Sociedad on penalties, scored the only goal after 33 minutes.

Following a corner, the ball rebounded off Mallorca's Cyle Larin and fell to Jose-Manuel Copete in space less than 10 metres out. The defender smashed a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Girona claimed the ball hit Larin's hand but replays were inconclusive.

Girona enjoyed a slight edge in possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances as they failed to score for the third time in five games.

The victory pulled Mallorca up to 15th, eight points clear of the relegation places.