Palestinian Ambassador To UK Hails Jordan's Efforts To End Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot has praised Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and provide aid to its inhabitants who are enduring a "brutal" campaign of annihilation and massacres, witnessed by the entire world.

During an interactive meeting organised by the Orthodox Cultural and Educational Association in cooperation with the American University Alumni Club in Cairo, Zomlot said that the situation in Gaza amounts to a genocide aimed at eradicating all aspects of life and rendering it uninhabitable, even post-war.

He also said the systematic destruction of infrastructure through air strikes and bombings, which has led to the forced displacement of 2 million Palestinians from their homes in Gaza, is evidence of this.

He also cited Israel's intentional targeting of educational infrastructure, including the demolition of 12 universities and 375 schools, thereby depriving Palestinians of their right to education, in addition to the destruction extending to roads and places of worship.

The ambassador also stressed Israel's long-standing attempts to depict itself as a victim entitled to“self-defence”, adding that the reality in Gaza has unveiled the truth, exposing the occupying state and its allies, debunking claims of respect for human rights and freedoms and revealing the complicit role of global media.

Gaza has demonstrated its legitimate right to resist the occupation, he added.



Zomlot also called for an immediate end to violence and a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in line with international law and United Nations resolutions, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 borders.