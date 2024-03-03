Senate Passes Mps' Amendments To Elections, Right To Access Information Laws

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate on Sunday passed a Lower House's proposed amendment to the Elections Law under which at least three lists must win in districts with three contested seats, and two lists in districts with one seat.

Under the amendments, the Independent Electoral Commission has to is reduce the 7 per cent threshold by one per cent should the required number of lists is not met, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Upper House also passed the 2023 amendments to the Right to Access Information Law and the Social Development Law as referred from MPs.

Meanwhile, the Senate rejected the Lower House's amendments to the Civil Retirement Law and referred them back to MPs for reconsideration.



Back in 2020, the 18th Lower House rejected amendments to the law, especially those provision on senior government official's pensions under concerns of potential financial burden on the state treasury.

The Senate insists on applying the law to employees in senior positions, individuals receiving the salary of a working minister along with related allowances and privileges, presidents, full-time members of councils or authorities and CEOs of public institutions.





