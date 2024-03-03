Senate President Meets Ambassadors Over Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate president, Faisal Fayez, on Sunday held separate meetings with several ambassadors over ways to enhance ties between the Kingdom and their respective countries at various levels.



Fayez held separate meetings with Kuwaiti Ambassador Hamad Rashid Marri, Tunisian Ambassador Mufida Zaribi, Turkish Ambassador Erdem Ozan, French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour and Brazilian Ambassador Marcio Fagundes do Nascimento, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Discussions also went over the latest regional developments, particularly those pertaining to the Palestinian situation. They also called for Arab and global endeavours to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, ensure continuous relief aid to Gaza, and achieve a political resolution that ends the Israeli occupation.



The ambassadors expressed pride in the“advanced” bilateral relations between their countries and the Kingdom, while expressing keenness to further develop them.