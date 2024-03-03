Auto Racing Panama March 16 And 17

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The best
Panamanian car drivers
will
roar their engines
and demonstrate their skills behind the wheel, in the
first race
of the
2024 Acceleration Season,
that will take place
March 16th and 17th
at the
Autódromo Panamá, located in
Capira,
and will mark a milestone in the history of motorsports.
The
quarter mile
or
drag
racers will be participating in the categories
15 seconds or more, 14s, 13s, 12s, 11s, 10s and 9 seconds or less, on 402 to 500 meter track, including braking in a straight line, and keeping in mind the highest safety standards.
MENAFN03032024000218011062ID1107929122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.