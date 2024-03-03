Auto Racing Panama March 16 And 17

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The best

Panamanian car drivers

will

roar their engines

and demonstrate their skills behind the wheel, in the

first race

of the

2024 Acceleration Season,

that will take place

March 16th and 17th

at the

Autódromo Panamá, located in

Capira,

and will mark a milestone in the history of motorsports.

The

quarter mile

or

drag

racers will be participating in the categories

15 seconds or more, 14s, 13s, 12s, 11s, 10s and 9 seconds or less, on 402 to 500 meter track, including braking in a straight line, and keeping in mind the highest safety standards.

