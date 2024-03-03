Bocas Del Toro Surfing Competitions March 4 To March 10

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The third edition of the Bocas Invitational is the only body-boarding festival in Central America that brings together the best local and international athletes. From March 4th to March 10th, 2024, Bocas del Toro will be the epicenter of surfing and fun with an event that highlights cultural value through sports, music, and gastronomy.

With a prize purse exceeding $15,000 in cash, our festival aims to promote local talent and showcase Panama and the Bocas del Toro archipelago as a premier international surfing destination.

Over five days, we'll offer a variety of exciting activities, including:

Opening Ceremony – Tuesday March 5, starting at 4pm at Bambuda Bocas Town: With the presence of public figures, the Chamber of Tourism, the Municipality of Bocas, live bands, and guest DJs, we'll kick off a week filled with action and excitement.

International Body-boarding Contest : With four competition categories, over 60 international athletes and 30 local athletes will demonstrate their skills on the waves of Bocas del Toro. Athlete check-in is Wednesday, March 6 in Bluff Beach, there may be a competition in the afternoon (depending on conditions; and the competition days will by Thursday, March 7 and Friday March 8, 2024.

Talks and Workshops : Led by experts in sports psychology and environmental awareness, we'll offer informative and educational sessions to enrich our participants' experience.

Body-boarding Clinics and Expression Session : Opportunities for body-boarding enthusiasts to hone their skills and express their creativity on the waves.

Musical Performances : From local DJs to live bands, music will be the perfect backdrop for our activities at Bluff Beach.

Grand Closing and Prize Giving – Saturday March 9 at Hotel Playa Tortuga: We'll wrap up the festival with an unforgettable party featuring guest artists and international DJs.