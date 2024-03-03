Egypt, GCC States Hold Talks On Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Issues, With Gaza As Top Priority

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasised the importance of the“political consultation mechanism” as a framework that brings Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries closer and creates opportunities for partnership and cooperation in key areas.

Shoukry made these remarks during his participation in the joint meeting of foreign ministers between Egypt and the GCC on Sunday, in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. He said that Egypt and the GCC share common strategic interests in political, economic, and social domains and that their relations are still a source of stability in the region.

The Foreign Minister also discussed the critical situation in the region following the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and stressed the vital role of Arab coordination to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, stop the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians, and preserve the stability and resources of the region's people.

He noted that the international community has failed to show a decisive will to end the Israeli practices of targeting the civilians in Gaza, including innocent children, imposing starvation and siege, and attempting to forcibly displace them, which amount to systematic efforts to eliminate the Palestinian cause.

Shoukry warned of the serious consequences of any Israeli ground invasion of Rafah, and its disastrous humanitarian impact on the Palestinians there, as well as its potential security implications for the region's stability. He urged an end to the Israeli obstruction of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and the necessity of allowing full access to aid, including to northern Gaza.

The Foreign Minister also exchanged views with his GCC counterparts on the threats to maritime security in the Red Sea, and the situations in Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Somalia.

Additionally, Shoukry updated his counterparts on the latest developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue, and the obstinate stance of Ethiopia, which disregards the principles of good neighbourliness, and which led Egypt to withdraw from the negotiations.